Upgrade Your Skincare Routine With 20% Off This Can Dew 3-Step Kit for Glowing Skin

Get everything you need for healthy skin in this 3-step kit from Three Ships for just $74.

By
Brittany Vincent
Graphic: Three Ships

Can Dew 3-Step Kit for Glowing Skin | $74 | Three Ships

How many times have you excitedly asked others with bright, glowing skin to drop their routine? People will be asking you that same question in the future when you bundle and save 20% on Three Ships’ new Can Dew Kit, a 3-step kit for dry skin. It comes with everything you need for radiant, dewy skin, including an award-winning cleanser, brightening serum, and a nourishing cream to lock in moisture. If you routinely deal with dry, flaky, and frustratingly dull skin, you can use this kit to start seeing a difference. Stop splashing your face with water in the morning and hoping for the best. Let Three Ships level up your skincare game and start seeing results, and save a little cash while doing so!

