Sony X85J 75" 4K HDR TV | $1,298 | Amazon



If you’re in the market for a new TV, there are quite a few on sale at Amazon right now. But the best deal at the moment, especially if TV size is what you’re interested in, is this Sony X85J 75" 4K HDR TV. It’s $300 off right now, making it $1,298. For that price, you get a massive screen as well as a 4K HDR processor for a smooth and clear screen, 120Hz refresh rate, and integration with Google so you can watch all your favorite streaming services in one place. It’s also Alexa-enabled with HDR and DOLBY Vision support. So whether you want to watch your favorite anime series like I probably would in crisp color or if you’re jonesing for some good ol’ gaming time, this TV is an excellent option that won’t break the bank too much.