Upgrade Your Kitchen Storage Game With This 4-Pack of Glass Jars for 15% Off

Paksh 1-Gallon Glass Jar (4-Pack) | $36 | Amazon



Tupperware containers aren’t the only way to store food. And you probably can’t find all the lids to your bowls, anyway. So try something new with this 4-pack of gallon glass jars, which come with wide mouths designed to help you easily fill them. So you can pile them high with freshly-cut fruits and veggies, homemade soups and sauces, sauerkraut, or whatever you’ve got brewing in that kitchen of yours. Each jar comes with an airtight lid so you can also store dry goods like flour, oatmeal, and pasta too. They’re versatile containers that do more than lend a rustic touch to your home decor. Hey, they actually hold things, too! Be fast if you want to grab a few for yourself, though, because this sale is only going on through Jan. 22.