Finer Form Multi-Functional Weight Bench | $153 | Amazon



Working out at home is all the rage, because gyms are expensive, have other people in them, and usually require you to have to talk to people and stuff. Nobody wants that, which is why you want to make sure your home gym is set up properly. This Finer Form Multi-Functional Weight Bench is down by 15% to $153, and it’s an excellent addition to anybody’s home gym. The Finer Form Multi-Functional Weight Bench h as setups for not just the standard chest and back exercises, but also has a special pad that can be used to hit your biceps , legs, and lower back, and it’s designed to last for a long time with a lot of weight, so it’ll outlast you with ease.