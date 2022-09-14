Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 Gaming Headset | $98 | Amazon



Gaming nowadays really requires a good sense of audio to make sure you can always come out on top. So many audio cues are now used to let you know about things hiding around corners, incoming gunfire, and plenty of other bits and bobs too. This Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 Gaming Headset is 24% off today, and is one of the best on the market if you’re looking for a new headset. The Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 Gaming Headset is not only compatible with just about everything , but has 50mm drivers for incredibly clear and varied sound, is optimized for surround sound, has a microphone with T ruspeak technology so your team will always hear you loud and clear, and is incredibly comfortable thanks to aerofit ear cushions.