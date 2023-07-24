It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Home Theater

Upgrade Your Films And TV Shows With 30% Off This Sound Bar And Subwoofer

This audio bundle is an easy way to boost the experience of everything you watch and play.

By
Jason Coles
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sound is an essential part of any viewing experience, so turn it up.
Sound is an essential part of any viewing experience, so turn it up.
Image: Jason Coles

While a lot of us worry about having the best TV, it’s not often we remember that sound is also important when watching things or playing games. This Klipsch Cinema 400 Sound Bar + Subwoofer is here to remind us all of that fact, and it’s 30% off at $230 today. This sound bar and subwoofer help fill any room with sound, and they’re easy to install and easy to use, which means they make for a great gift for you, or anyone you like enough to get them for.

Klipsch Cinema 400 Sound Bar + Subwoofer | $230 | 30% Off

The Klipsch Cinema 400 Sound Bar + Subwoofer looks pretty good too, which means it’s not going to mess up any look you have in your home theater or living room, and the vibes really have to be good, so that helps. 

Advertisement