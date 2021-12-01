Zober Ornament Storage Box | $12 | Amazon

The big Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are mostly done, but you can still stretch your dollar out with some durable holiday storage solutions. After all, you’re gearing up to dragging out all those old cardboard boxes and busted plastic bins full of years of holiday decorations and wrapping paper. As baubles yeet themselves out through the worn holes in the corners, you may be thinking about upgrading, finally.

Zober has four options to help you out. First, a 40% off 40" wrapping paper organizer, with zippered transparent storage in the lid for smaller items, a pocket to hold your tape and the good scissors, and a large cavity that can hold as many as 24 rolls of wrapping paper. Then there’s this Christmas tree storage bag, discounted by 30% to $17. The bag accommodates up to a 9ft, disassembled artificial tree (I do not recommend putting a live tree in here, for Reasons), and the wheels on one end allow for much more graceful handling than hefting it through your home, knocking over lamps when you turn, like a cartoon character.

For storing ornaments, save 41% on this ornament storage box, selling right now for just $12. This rigid fabric box can hold up to 64 ornaments and keeps each safe with cardboard dividers. You can even label the box, you go-getter you, thanks to a transparent card slot on the front.

Then there’s the matter of your lights: even if you’re the type to save the box they came in, it’s always hard to get it back in there the way it came out new; consider this 25% off string light storage bag, which includes three reels to hold up to 240 feet of lights. As a bonus, if you pick up the red version (because, I guess, Santa?), you can save an additional 10% on this tear-proof 600D Oxford Christmas tree bag—which is not the same as the above bag, and is currently only discounted up to 7% on its own.

