Hudway Glass Heads-Up Navigation Display | $50 | StackSocial



Driving is nice and all, but having to figure out navigation can be a pain. Thankfully, we’ve all got phones with a GPS built-in. However, it can be more distracting than is ideal, and that’s where this Hudway Glass Heads-Up Navigation Display comes in. This thing uses your phone to create the image but safely puts it on your dashboard to make it easy to see. You’re less likely to be distracted by things , it looks incredibly cool, and it’ll get you to where you need to go.