TP-Link Deco X20 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System | $220 | Amazon



Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems are the fairly new (or at least growing in popularity) way of maintaining fast internet within your walls. Our friends at Gizmodo tested out the best Wi-Fi 6 m esh n etworks and the TP-Link Deco X20 beat out the rest as having the best design, having the best extras, and being the best performing router overall. Right now you can get a three pack for just $220—that’s $50 less than its retail price.