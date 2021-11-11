Xbox Wired Stereo Headset | $46 | Amazon



I’ve never liked the headset that comes packaged with the Xbox. They’re kind of shitty. Even going back to the 360 era, I had to have gone through at least half a dozen of t hem . Either the headpiece snaps off, the cushion peels, the wire pulls out of the bottom part, or a combination of the three. Microsoft has made some changes in design across the Xbox generations, but the problems are all still there (in my experience at least). Do yourself a favor and pick up a much more reliable and much better quality headset. The official good headset from Xbox is $14 off right now.