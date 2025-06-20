Logo
Up Your Game With the Lightning-Fast SteelSeries Apex Pro PC Gaming Keyboard for 16% off

We're not quite at Prime Big Deals Day and yet deals for PC gaming accessories have already started to drop.

ByJoe Tilleli
You can be the fastest player in the midlane with the right keyboard. The SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 uses OmiPoint 3.0 hypermagnetic switches — a newly designed Hall Effect switch which have 20 times faster actuation and 11 times quicker response time, with 40 levels of adjustable actuation. That's a lot of fancy talk to say this keyboard clicks fast and makes the things on screen change fast.

Right now, you can save a solid $40 on the SteelSeries Apex Pro PC gaming keyboard, ahead of Prime Day.

Rapid trigger allows you to activate and deactivate keys as soon as they are pressed or released, while rapid tap will prioritize the last key pressed in a pair for fast counter-strafing, peeking, and slide-canceling. This results in a better response time and improved aim.

The keyboard has a built-in OLED display in the top right so you can see all your settings right there as you make adjustments. Make different presets of setting on a per-game basis.

Sound-dampening foam underneath the keys helps keep each click and clack from being annoyingly loud.

Like any good piece of gaming hardware, this keyboard supports RGB customization. The SteelSeries Apex Pro has per-key RGB illumination so you can see a whole rainbow of colors pulse across your keyboard.

