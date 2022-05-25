Up to 40% off Select Favorites | Disney Store
The Disney Store puts their fan favorites on sale for up to 40% off two times a year. It’s a curated selection of tees, accessories, costumes, home goods, and more. The whole family is covered. There are styles for men, women, kids, and fans of all ages. There are over 500 items included this time. All prices are as marked, and the sale is expected to run for the next few days.
Now is a great time to grab a new beach bag. If your little one or even you needs a waterproof drawstring sack, this Stitch one ($12) will keep your belongings safe and dry. Plus, it’s a vibrant teal color, so it’s easy to spot poolside.
Are you ready for summer vacation? Get ready with one of the best summer road trip movies in Disney’s catalog. A Goofy Movie still holds a special place in my heart, as does Powerline. Snag this adorable plush (complete with a VHS case) of the best singer in the Goofyverse for just $13.
It’s never a bad idea to have a cute sweatshirt on hand for a chilly summer night. This Pegasus one pops in pastel tie-dye and is made from soft French terry cotton. It’s also 40% off, an awesome deal for something so stylish.
Free shipping on orders over $75 with the code SHIPMAGIC.