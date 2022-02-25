Kingdom Hearts: The Complete Novel Collector’s Edition | $156 | Amazon



Read through the entire history of Kingdom Hearts until its lore is all simple and clean to you. The collection contains the novelization of each Kingdom Hearts installment of the Dark Seeker Saga from the very first game all the way up to Kingdom Hearts III. I’m a passive fan which means I barely know at all what the fuck is going on. There are like eight different dudes named X ehanort who are all the same person, but also they’re not. Not only do you get all the text and illustrations from the novels, but this set also comes with 13 art prints and a metal keychain replica of Sora’s Kingdom Key.