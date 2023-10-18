Unleash the Thrill of LEGO Haunted House Building Set

Unveiling the LEGO Icons Haunted House Building Set 10273, your next DIY project that promises a perfect blend of fun and creativity. Available on Amazon, this haunted house kit presents a unique and chilling challenge for adults and families alike.

The building set serves as a delectable treat for Halloween or as a gift for ghost hunting and thrill-seeking loved ones. Masterfully crafted, it carries the essence of a spooky haunted house, adorned with every creepy detail to create an authentic horror atmosphere.

The product includes a thrilling free-fall ride, haunted doors, and a cursed painting, all designed to offer a spine-chilling building experience. More intriguing is the back story behind the decor and artifacts - they are collected from around the globe by the villain, Samuel Von Barron!

Advertisement

The LEGO Icons Haunted House Building Kit on Amazon gives adults and kids a chance to explore and awaken their creativity. Comprising 3231 pieces and 10 minifigures, including a wheelchair user, this kit offers hours of constructive fun and relaxation.

One of the exciting features of the model is its capability for integration with 1 x 88009 and 2 x 88008 Powered Up components (sold separately). These components allow users to control the elevator via an app, thus adding to the interactive experience of the set.

Advertisement

Even more exciting, the building set features light bricks that flash up the moment they are activated, instantly setting the tone for a creepy horror house. These light bricks come battery-included, so the horror show can begin right away without any hindrance.

Advertisement

A part of the inspiring LEGO building sets for adults, the Haunted House set stands out for its detailed design. Functionally versatile, it also offers an eye-catching display model when fully constructed. With hinged sides, it opens up to showcase its intriguing and spooky decor, instantly becoming a central attraction in your space.

When you purchase this LEGO building set from Amazon, you are not only investing in hours of entertainment but also in a spectacular collector’s item brimming with an engaging storyline and intricate detail that makes it an exquisite centrepiece. Grab your LEGO Icons Haunted House Building Set 10273 today, and start building your dream haunted house. Yet another masterpiece from LEGO that guarantees an out-of-the-ordinary building experience!

Advertisement

This article was generated by an AI engine which may produce inaccurate information.