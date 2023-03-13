It's all consuming.
Apparel & Shoes

Uniqlo Sale: Take Up to $60 off Wardrobe Staples

On sale: tees, jackets, and stylish staples galore.

By
Erin O'Brien
Take up to $60 off wardrobe staples at Uniqlo.
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

Folks, we love a basic tee and jacket combo, don’t we? Well, right now you can take up to $60 off some of Uniqlo’s bestsellers—including the heavyweight Uniqlo U tees—and their fashion-y 3/4 sleeve version. This women’s denim jacket has a crisp, boxy silhouette, perfect for early spring.

Up to $60 Off - Men’s | Uniqlo
Up to $60 Off - Women’s | Uniqlo

We also dig these on-trend wide leg pants and spring shower appropriate Blocktech jackets on sale for both women and men. And hey—those picks just scratch the surface of Uniqlo’s massive selection. It’s probably a bigger sale than even in-store. Happy styling! 

