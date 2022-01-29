PowerA Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Black | $12 | Amazon

PowerA Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Mario Holiday Sweater | $12 | Amazon

Looking to upgrade your Switch setup? Joy-Cons are great for handheld and multiplayer, but the potential for drift is annoying and, if you play a lot, the battery can die too fast. Kick it back to the days of old, when video game controllers were tangled in a treacherous knot tossed across the space between the console and the couch. The PowerA controllers will never run out of battery, and they come in loads of cute colors. Today, get the Mario holiday sweater design and plain black for $12—that’s 50% off—on Amazon.