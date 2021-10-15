Form 2 Pro | $170 | JimmyJane

Buying a toy can be scary and daunting. Not knowing exactly what you want or what you need shouldn’t be stressful. Don’t fret, my pet—I’m here to help! I’ve tested a lot of vibes in my almost 2 years of reviewing so that you don’t have to. JimmyJane offers a wide variety for everyone at every level of experience and comfort. After spending some time with two of their top sellers, I can say for certain you won’t be disappointed.

Right off the bat, the Form 2 Pro was extremely easy to turn on and off. You might not think this is an issue worth addressing, but for someone who has tested a plethora of toys, you’d be surprised how many of them you’d need a degree from M.I.T. to figure out. This is not the case with either of the products I’m covering today. For its size, the Form 2 Pro is immensely powerful. It has five intensity levels so there is a good balance for someone who needs a little more (like me) or someone just starting out. Even at its lowest level, there is absolutely enough to get the job done.



I’m a big fan of these bunny ears designs because they bring something extra not just for downstairs, but boy are they fun north of the border too. If you or your partner are into nipple play all I have to say is, “Yes. Oh my god, yes!” The Form 2 Pro is versatile and can be stimulating for hims, hers, and theys. This is an enjoyable toy for couples again given its versatility. Let the cute ears trail all over as you play with the five vibration modes. Discovery is half the fun of using vibes, you might even find a new spot that really gets your motor running.

Again, the simplicity of the design makes it very user-friendly. As with most vibes, this soft silicone bun-like babe is approved for watersports. Don’t be afraid to take it in the shower for a quickie or a long relaxing bath. And being a toy for external play, it’s easy to clean and works totally great with water-based lubes.

I would hands-down put Chroma in my top recommendations for newbies to the world of vibes after a few days with it. This is one of JimmyJane’s staples and it’s easy to see why. Simplicity goes a long way especially for someone who doesn’t quite know what they need or want. Chroma would be a welcome addition to your nightstand. As with the Form Pro 2, there’s absolutely some power behind this bullet toy. Its sleek design makes it easy to grip for you or a partner. The cool non-porous aluminum feels amazing on warm skin particularly if you integrate it mid sexy time session. Again, this is a five for five vibe: five modes, five levels of power.

What sets Chroma apart is that it’s got options for dressing up. There are three sleeves you can purchase alongside the Chroma to give it and you a little boost. Each sleeve is made of flexible soft silicone, making them easy to get on and off. Chroma Sleeve One and Chroma Sleeve Two have more of a base for better control.

Chroma Sleeve 1 has a hands-free suction cup base which is handy for bath time. Chroma Sleeve 2 (my favorite) has an ergonomic base making it easy to maneuver; I highly recommend this one if you’d like to integrate it into time with your partner. Plus, the rounded curved head adds something extra to the feel and angles you can get intimate with. Chroma Sleeve 3 is simple and great for extra protection over your Chroma if you’re using it for internal exploration.

All are phthalate-free, latex-free, making ‘em the perfect match for water activities—and easy to wipe down after you’re done. Each comes with a cloth storage bag for safekeeping and maximum discreetness.



Both of these toys (and everything else from JimmyJane) come with a 1-year warranty in case of mechanical failure.

