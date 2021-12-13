Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise Canceling Headphones | $279



If you’re looking for a quality sound, you’re not gonna go wrong with Bose. Aside from the audio fidelity you’ve come to expect from Bose along with the noise-canceling capabilities, the QuietComfort 45 headphones remarkably can hold 24 hours of battery life. These are a step up from the QuietComfort 35 headphones in that it uses USB-C instead of micro-USB , has newly designed earpads, and its active noise cancelling performs even better—particularly in the mid-to-high range. Right now it is $50 off.