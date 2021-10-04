Aduro Surge Shelf Series Surge Protector | $16 | Morning Save

It used to be maybe just one device we have that needs charging. But now, we’ve got our phones, our tablets, our smartwatches, laptops, our e-readers, the list goes one. There is no need to have your devices scattered about you home as they are getting their battery pumped back up. The Aduro Surge Shelf Series surge protector is a multi-charging station that supports 8 outlets with dual USB ports. Charge 10 devices at once. There’s also a shelf up top so you can keep your device close by while it’s charging. The charging station is only $16 right now which is a whopping 77% off.