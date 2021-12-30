Samsung 5.0ch Soundbar | $198 | Amazon

Soundbars. They’re a cool, easy solution for anyone looking to have decent audio attached to their TV without having to fuss with all the wires and crap that come along with a theater sound system, but they’re often super ... well, black and soundbar-y. Well, Samsung made this Amazon- exclusive soundbar that simulates 5.0-channel surround sound, has Alexa built in so you can continue filling your house with things that have Amazon’s ubiquitous assistant in them and never know where her voice is coming from, and it supports Apple’s multi-room audio Airplay 2 protocol. And finally—the pièce de résistance—they covered it in cloth and rounded all the edges so it doesn’t look like just any chunky black bar sitting on your TV stand.

It definitely looks nicer than your standard thing, and will fit right in with your Ikea lamp speaker or what have you, and I will never own one because my cat scratches all cloth, but maybe you get to have nice things, so here it is.