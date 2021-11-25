HP V28 4K Monitor | $280 | HP

Black Friday is always a great time to replace your clunky old monitor, and if you’re looking for a 4K upgrade, you could certainly do worse than the HP V28 4K monitor. Expect good color accuracy, three input ports (2 x HDMI 2.0 and 1 x DisplayPort 1.2), a nice 1000:1 contrast ratio, and while it’s not HDR like it’s cousin, the well-reviewed HP U28, it’s also significantly cheaper right now than that full-priced $450 model. The V28, when paired with an AMD graphics card, uses AMD FreeSync to get you smooth gaming with minimal motion blur, despite only having a 60Hz refresh rate. And of course, it should look fantastic when watching movies, if HDR isn’t a must-have for you. The stand looks to offer nice ergonomics, too, tilting from 5° forward to 23° back on its stand.