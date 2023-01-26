Try the Next-gen Apollo Wearable

It's all consuming.
Erin O'Brien
Wearable tech is seemingly the next gen thing to help you understand your body. The Apollo can be used to identify stress, and how you recover from it. So like, everything from daily stressors like speed-walking to the train, or recovery from heavy workouts. The Apollo Wearable sends soothing vibrations to regulate heart rate variability. It claims that you’ll recover faster from workouts, increase your ability to deep sleep, and improve focus, with just three hours per day of wear. The vibrations from the Apollo Wearable are meditative and gentle, worn as a wristband or discretely clipped onto clothing. This wearable tech can help kick your body into gear. Are you ready for that?

