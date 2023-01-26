Try Something New With a Monthly Subscription Box From Amazon, Starting at Just $9

Amazon Subscription Boxes | Starting at $9 per month | Amazon



Subscription boxes are the perfect thing if you want something fun to look forward to every month. You pay a monthly fee, and you get a box of fun stuff sent directly to you. It’s like Christmas in an expertly-curated package, and you don’t even have to do your own shopping. But it can be frustrating and annoying to sign up for each subscription box’s website. Amazon has made it super simple for you to choose one that you like and subscribe right away. Amazon Subscription Boxes start at just $9, and there are a variety of different ones to choose from. For example, BarkBox ($39) is a box filled with goodies for your furry friend, including toys, treats, and chews for small to large dogs. You can also opt for something like Sakuraco ($45) , an authentic Japanese snack box that comes with a variety of seasonal cakes, mochi, candies, tea, and more straight from Japan. You can get everything from beauty boxes to coloring books for kids. So if you need a little something to perk you up each month, an Amazon subscription box might be right up your alley.