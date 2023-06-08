Is your bank account hurting from groceries that sit in the refrigerator while you order takeout? Gotta be honest — ours, too. Now imagine you can get 16 meals absolutely free. That’s the amazing deal on offer now for a limited time with HelloFresh. They’re recruiting new subscribers with 16 free meals when you sign up for the first time, along with three surprise gifts and free shipping on your first box by clicking any link in this article . Not a bad way to try out America’s number-one meal kit.

New HelloFresh subscriptions | 16 meals free, plus gifts | HelloFresh

HelloFresh dominates this space for a reason — they revolutionized the way people cook by taking the hassle out of grocery shopping and ingredient prep, allowing you to customize your subscription to suit your needs and preferences. When you sign up, you’re guaranteed delicious meals full of fresh, pre-portioned ingredients that make cooking enjoyable again. And with 40 weekly recipes and more than 100 seasonal and convenience items, it’s hard to beat HelloFresh for variety and quality. Readers who have never tried a subscription before — now is your chance to get 16 free meals, plus gifts, plus free shipping on your first box by clicking any link in this article .