Elden Ring (Steam Key) | $50 | Newegg | Promo Code 93XSR35



I can’t stop thinking about Elden Ring. Seriously, folks. It played for over 50 hours the week it launched. I’ve slowed down since then, but when I’m not playing Elden Ring, I’m just thinking about Elden Ring. If you’ve been living under a rock or stuck in the ground like some kind of warrior jar, allow me to explain. Elden Ring is the latest release by FromSoftware, known primarily for the Dark Souls series and Bloodborne. Their signature appeal has widely become around the difficulty (but fairness) of their combat, obtuse narratives, and wide range of customization when it comes to how your character plays. All of that is here in Elden Ring but now in a vast open world. And let me tell you, this game is massive. I’m over 100 hours in at this point and I’m still discovering entirely new areas. If you’ve been curious about the hype but hesitant to drop $60, well, you’ll be happy to know the game is finally on sale. You can save $10 on the PC version over at Newegg with the promo code 93XSR35. Try buying, but Deal.