TRTL took a stale concept, the travel pillow, and completely reinvented it with the original TRTL, a unique neck wrap with interior ribs on one side to support the weight of your head. Thousands of our readers bought the thing, and now, the company’s back with a new and improved version.



Limited Time Deal: TRTL is offering 20% off on both colors of the TRTL Pillow Plus at launch with promo code 20TRTLPLUS, bringing it down to $48.

The TRTL Pillow Plus takes the same thesis as the original model, and expands it into a full dissertation. Everything here has been upgraded: the fabric is softer and more breathable, additional padding makes it way more comfortable, and dual velcro clasps make it less likely to slip off while you’re asleep. It still works in the same way, but every aspect of the experience is better.

But the biggest change is a brand new, and completely unique, adjustable height mechanism, which allows you to adjust the height of the ribs to find an ideal fit, just by twisting a couple of knobs. That makes it great for sharing with a partner of a different height, or for adjusting on the fly if you want to switch between tilting your head to the side or letting it fall forward. No two necks are the same, and people have different upright sleeping preferences, so while TRTL probably won’t be the right pillow for everyone, the fact that it’s so adjustable means that it should please most. I’m completely comfortable calling it the best travel pillow I’ve ever used, and it’s not particularly close.

The TRTL Pillow Plus originally launched on Kickstarter last year, and raised over 1,000% of its goal. Now it’s finally launched to the masses on Amazon, so you can have your settings dialed in for any summer vacation travel plans.