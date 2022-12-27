Philips Sonicare - 9900 Prestige | $300 | 25% Off | Best Buy

In 2023, we are upgrading every aspect of our lives in a big way—and we are not brushing manually like paupers. Maybe teeth will be the big 2023 trend? Or like, “dental health” the way “wellness” is a thing that’s just ... skincare now? If you’re looking to get in on the microtrend of “brushing your teeth,” grab a Philips Sonicare Prestige before TikTok finds out about it. This smart brush adapts to your manual brushing, applying or reducing pressure, speeding or slowing, and monitoring 100 times per second. It knows you—and your mouth—so you can get the most out of your toothbrush time. The Philips Sonicare removes more plaque than a normal toothbrush—up to 20 times more in fact. It’s not just a pretty toothbrush—you’ll see results.