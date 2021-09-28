Wise Owl Outfitter Hammock | $18 | Amazon | Clip coupon

It’s been a rough year. You deserve a day to just shut out the world and enjoy the company of mother nature. We’ve still got a couple more months before being outside will become unbearable, so make use of that time now by treating yourself to an outdoor hammock—only $18 after your clip the coupon on the product page. There are multiple color options and sizes available, but if you’re just looking to close your eyes and not even pay attention to its hue, then black medium is your best deal.