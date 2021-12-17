Up to 40% off Logitech Gaming Mice, Keyboards , and Headsets | Amazon

For the holidays this year, make sure not to skip out on getting a gift for someone special in your life—you. Yes, you. You deserve some shiny new gaming hardware. You’ve been working hard all year long. Why not treat yourself to the Logitech Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse? It’s lightweight, got RGB options, and is $40 off its normal price. Or perhaps you’re in need of a new keyboard like this mechanical RGB one for $50 off. Or really up your game with a 7.1 surround sound headset for $50 off. There are plenty of other options on sale worth checking out too. Whichever you think is best—you’re buying it for yourself anyway.