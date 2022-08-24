Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil | $30 | 25% Off | Amazon

There is something luxurious about slapping a little oil on your face. Just applying some with a dropper and tapping it in gently, allegedly to stimulate the collagen in your cheeks or something. I’m not an expert but I do know that Sunday Riley’s C.E.O. Glow is legit. V itamin C is a much-discussed skincare ingredient that is difficult to formulate effectively , but Sunday Riley’s formula is a stable, oil soluble solution that improves dark spots and dullness over time. The inclusion of red raspberry keeps you hydrated and radiant on the go, and golden tur meric alleviates redness. What a combo! Grab this oil for 25% off and get your glow on.