Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil | $30 | 25% Off | Amazon
There is something luxurious about slapping a little oil on your face. Just applying some with a dropper and tapping it in gently, allegedly to stimulate the collagen in your cheeks or something. I’m not an expert but I do know that Sunday Riley’s C.E.O. Glow is legit. Vitamin C is a much-discussed skincare ingredient that is difficult to formulate effectively, but Sunday Riley’s formula is a stable, oil soluble solution that improves dark spots and dullness over time. The inclusion of red raspberry keeps you hydrated and radiant on the go, and golden turmeric alleviates redness. What a combo! Grab this oil for 25% off and get your glow on.