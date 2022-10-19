ShopBeddding Silky Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin | $12 | 14% Off | Bed Bath & Beyond

Most people don’t think about pillowcases. Most people don’t have to! If you have short hair, you don’t care! You can lay your head on any old jersey pillowcase. But if you are nursing long locks, no matter your density or curl pattern, the wrong pillowcase can really mess you up. Enter this $12 satin pillowcase duo at Bed Bath & Beyond, a nonabsorbent, 300 thread count deal that caresses your hair like a thousand tiny kisses. They come in a wide variety of colors to match your bedding—including the controversial zebra print—and are machine washable too. You can buy these on sale while the Bed Bath & Beyond Sleep Sale is going on—and wake up frizz free.