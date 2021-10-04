Cheerble Ice Cream Ball Smart Interactive Cat Toy | $25 | StackSocial | Use promo code VIP15



Need some new playtime ideas for your cat? Ready to help your favorite feline get more active? Pick up the Cheerble Ice Cream Ball, just $25 at StackSocial when you use promo code VIP15. This rechargeable toy has three modes of play that you can switch with just the press of button: normal, passive, and active. It will play with your cat for you for about 10 minutes, then rest 30 minutes, during which time your cat can get it going again. This smart ball even has a 6-axis balance sensor to help keep it and your cat from colliding with obstacles. It features an LED battery status indicator so you know when it’s ready to go, is covered in silicone to make it soft, safe, and durable, and it charges via USB. Choose from three colors: Blue Sea Salt, Strawberry Pink, and Matcha Green. Next, your cat will be asking for the other varieties.