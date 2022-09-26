Anker PowerPort III PD 65W Charger (2-Pack) | $30 | Side Deal



It never hurts to have some extra chargers lying around. I have one in every bag and suitcase I might ever take somewhere and a junk drawer full of them, yet it never seems like enough. Right now, you can get two Anker PowerPort III PD 65W chargers for $70 off . These USB-C chargers are great for travel. They’re compact to fit in any bag and come with interchangeable plugs for use in the US, UK, and Europe. Get yourself two for just $30 today only.

