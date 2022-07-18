LeanTravel Compression Packing Cubes | $32 | 26% Off | Amazon

I never thought I’d be the person who travels a lot, but here we are! From experience, these compression packing cubes are a lifesaver for fitting multiple outfit changes, folded neatly, into a small carry-on suitcase. The compression zipper does a heck of a good job pushing it all down into a neat square, reducing the depth of the cube from 4" to 1". Bulky sweaters and jeans compress beautifully, leaving room for all the frivolous vacation purchases you’ll inevitably make. Because these cubes are made of a shockingly durable fabric, the zipper won’t snag on itself and add time to your vacation packing, ruining your freakin’ day. The 3-piece gray set is on sale, with 2 big cubes and a smaller one. Buy them before I buy 3 more sets for myself.