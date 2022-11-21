Synhope Water Flosser | $24 | 52% Off | Amazon

No need to pack that bulky water flosser when you visit home for the holidays—we found a tiny one that’ll do the trick. This Synhope Water Flosser is a compact wonder, with a telescopic build. Though it’s small, this baby has strong water pressure for a squeaky-clean floss. The set includes some specialized jet tips, like one for people with braces, and one to aim for the crevices of your molars. With three power modes, this flosser is very customizable for your teeth’s needs. And b ecause it’s basically the size of an iPhone, this’ll keep your dental health in check while traveling for the holidays.