So sure were we that we would never scratch, scrape, or otherwise damage our desks with wear, that, as youths, we never considered the application of a large desk pad. Ah, the folly of youth. Now, as you contemplate replacing your desk—that trusty old plane that has so dutifully kept your computer aloft, for so many years, but which now wears scars that betray the intervening years that have passaged—you wonder if there is one easy trick to keep your desktop looking as fresh and new as the day you bought it. I’m here to tell you, friend, there is! It’s a leather desk pad from Bedsure, and, praise be, it’s on sale in two different sizes! Whether it’s the 15.7" x 31.5" version you need, or the lavish expanse that is the 17" x 35" pad, both of these mats are made of luxury leather that, rather than becoming rough and unpleasant to touch with age, will develop a refined patina, celebrating those years that your naked, worn desk would underline in red. To take advantage of this deal, simply clip the 20% off coupon and, at checkout, enter promo code OV3G4QVI to boost your savings to 62% and 63% off, respectively.

These pads are scratch-resistant, so you’ve no need to worry what happens when you write on them. They’re waterproof, and they save you needing to even bother with a separate mouse pad—everything the light touches becomes a mousepad with this mat! Best of all, these pads can save you from replacing a perfectly functional desk that has otherwise served you well, as they cover the spots where the finish is long gone. Fill your nostrils with the divine scent of freshly-produced leather goods, protect your desk, and get on with your life!