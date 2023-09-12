Transfer Files in a Flash With This $14 USB Drive From Samsung

Samsung is running some great fall sales , and it’s making us think about filling the holes in our tech arsenal . One of those holes is a great USB drive — and of course, Samsung’s got an impressive one for just $14 . With 128GB of space and transfer speeds of up to 400MB/s, it’ll serve you well (and quickly) as you move files from device to device. Plus, the designers have thought of everything — it even has an integrated key ring to make sure you never lose it.

BAR Plus USB 3.1 Flash Drive 128GB - Titan Grey | 43% off | Samsung

Users are loving this USB drive, including the following reviewer , who considers it the best on the market : “ I purchased over 80 different sets of flash media for testing to determine the best/falsest/most cost effective for use in a very large deployment of new systems. T he Samsung Bar Plus line tested the best accross [sic] the board. I would recommend that strong consideration be given to the 128Gb version. T he increased transfer speeds are well worth the few additional dollars.” Check out the deal now and get the drive for just $14.