10% off | Foreo Bear

The first FDA-cleared microcurrent device, the Foreo Bear, tightens and contours the skin of your face with gentle currents. The device energizes all 69 muscles in your face and neck for an instant facelift. Think of it as exercise for your face, engaging muscles to provide radiance and lift with lasting results. The Bear may be found in an esthetician’s toolkit, but you can take 10% off and try it for yourself. The Foreo app allows you to customize routines and learn the best ways to use the Foreo Bear. Let the Bear give your face a good workout—and enjoy that 10% off.