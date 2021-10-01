Virmee Tempo VT3 Plus Smart Watch | $24 | Meh

Looking to add a smartwatch to your collection of digital devices, but don’t want to break the bank? Pick up the Virmee Tempo VT3 Plus Smart Watch, just $24 at Meh, and let it handle the heavy lifting, so to speak. This watch tracks your steps, calories burned, heart rate, and the exercise you engage in. It also lets you track your notifications from your phone and all those other smartwatch-centric things activity trackers can do . It’s only a coincidence that it looks so much like that super popular smartwatch everyone seems to have on their wrist. It’s pretty swanky, and you’ll be spending a fraction of the cost. Don’t expect it to perform any complicated maneuvers or anything, but it’s still perfectly capable of what you might need it for. And you can buy a couple!