If you've been thinking about adding a little more peace of mind to your home with some added security measures, the Google Nest Doorbell is one of the simplest upgrades you can make. You can see who's at your door from anywhere, whether you're home, at work, or on the go, which makes it super easy to use. Plus, it's very easy to install. So the fact that it's on sale right now makes it a bit of a no-brainer to pick up.

The Google Nest Doorbell sends both live video and alerts straight to your phone, so you always know what's happening at your front door. It can notify you when someone rings the bell, when motion is detected, or when a package is delivered. That is especially useful if you get frequent deliveries or want an extra layer of awareness during busy days.

The video quality is clear and reliable, making it easy to recognize faces or see packages at your doorstep. You can view live footage or check recent activity directly from your phone, which is helpful whether you are inside the house or away for the day.

If you want to add this simple way to bolster your security to your home, be sure to get it while it's on sale. You'll be glad that you did