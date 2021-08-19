Joseph Joseph Presto Stainless-Steel Soap Dispenser | $9 | Amazon



If you’re the type of person who dislikes keeping hand soap out in the container it comes in, listen up. This Joseph Joseph Presto Stainless-Steel Soap Dispenser, now just $9 at Amazon, is the answer to your prayers. It comes with an extra-large pump head so you can use your wrist to pushdown not your hand. You can also see through to the clear base so you know exactly when it’s time to refill. Not only will it help you ditch those ugly Dial and Softsoap pump bottles to the curb, but it’ll make dispensing soap that much easier. Plus, its stainless steel exterior will match your bathroom decor much better anyway — and it’s far more hygienic.