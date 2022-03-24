Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 (PS4) | $20 | Best Buy



It is hard to overstate just how much the Tony Hawk games did for the skat ing community. It introduced the sport to youths around the country and lead to a boom in interest ( or a boom boom huck jam in interest). It’s even why I ended up getting my first skateboard while also turning me into a lifelong fan of ska. The series has been in a pretty big drought for over a decade, so it was a gift to see these two games remastered and brought to life once more. This latest release plays like how you remember the originals playing through your nostalgia lenses and it hits so good. The PS4 version is down to just $20, so hop on the board once more and play a game like no other.