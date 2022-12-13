Discover Samsung | Samsung
I am sure you know that the Discover Samsung event is happening again—and that there are plenty of delightful buys this week. Today’s Daily Deals are pretty wide-ranging—in size, shape, and category too. Check out these delightful deals available for only 24 hours!
The Freestyle | $600 | 25% Off
The Freestyle is Samsung’s new projector, with 180° design so you can project wherever you go. Hence the name. It optimizes screen size and auto-focuses—so it’s a very hands-off projector, for streaming your fav flicks indoors and outdoors. This thing is so exciting—and shockingly 25% off.
32" UJ590 UHD Monitor | $270 | 36% Off
85" Class QLED 4K Smart TV Q80B (2022)
3 free months of Xbox Game Pass + controller
This ginormous display will let you experience deep blacks and bright whites that pop and an impressive range of vibrant colors.
This Ultra-HD monitor gives sharp, crisp perspective to any game you play. It is capable of conveying a billion different shades of color and smooth gameplay with Low Input Lag Mode. It can also make dark areas of games easier to see. Impressive!
6.0 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Gas Range with Convection | $899 | 47% Off
Hey, if you’re in the market for an oven, this gas range has a seamless stovetop, for sliding you pots and pans around. The powerful stovetop boils quickly, and has a little grill for frying up eggs, bacon, and grilled sandwiches. Order up!
BAR Plus USB 3.1 Flash Drive 256GB Champagne Silver | $27 | 33% Off
Ooh, this fancy-looking flash drive moves files in a jiffy. Despite its shiny metal exterior, this USB is tough—shock-proof, magnet-proof, waterproof, and x-ray proof. It’s a basic, but it looks good and works great—grab while it’s on sale.