Apple’s own Pencil is great, at least until you remember you’re about to drop well over a hundred bucks on a single accessory. TinyMoose’s new Pencil Pro 2 is a lot cheaper, and it still comes with a lot of the features you actually use. Plus, you can get it at StackSocial, which has the stylus on sale right now.

The body is finished in the same matte white that matches Apple’s hardware, so it looks like it belongs next to your Smart Keyboard. A flat edge hides built-in magnets that click onto the side of an iPad Air, Pro, or mini, topping up the battery while it rides shotgun.

Full palm rejection means you can rest your hand on the screen without stray lines, and tilt sensitivity lets artists shade as naturally as they would with a real pencil. Tap the top to switch tools—just like the second-gen Apple Pencil—and the nib unscrews for easy replacement when it finally wears down.

If you're not too into spending a ton of money on an Apple Pencil, this is definitely more than viable as a replacement. But it won't stay at this price for long, so if you want one, you're going to want to go ahead and grab it fast.