We’ve written about Tineco’s viral floor care products—and there’s no doubt this affordable floor care brand is on the rise! Right now, you can grab their lightweight cordless stick vacuum for under $200 at Amazon. Clip the coupon to smash that price down to $190. This Tineco vacuum can handle hardwood and carpet alike, with three power modes. It also converts to a handheld for tight spaces or, like, your car.

Tineco A11 Hero Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum | $190 | 23% Off + Coupon | Amazon

Not to mention, the vacuum’s 40-minute runtime helps you thoroughly clean your place. And those LED lights on the front will illuminate fussy dust that you may have missed otherwise. This is a really great deal on an already-affordable vacuum—clip the coupon and treat yourself to ice cream or something with that extra $10.