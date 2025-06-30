TikTok Shop Is Dropping Viral Gadget Deals — Shop These Mobile-Only Finds for $26 and Under

If you’ve been scrolling TikTok and wondering where everyone’s getting those surprisingly useful little gadgets, here’s your answer. TikTok Shop is now offering a curated selection of trending items, and the best part? They’re available at major discounts—but only if you shop through the TikTok app on mobile. These prices won’t show up on desktop, and supplies are limited, so now’s the time to grab them before they go viral (again).

AutoSky GPS Tracker | $20 | TikTok

The AutoSky GPS Tracker is a compact, portable tracker with a splashproof magnetic design—ideal for keeping tabs on your car, bike, or even luggage. It’s been gaining traction for its simple setup and reliable tracking features, all packed into a discreet little device.

2 pcs Wireless Lavalier Microphones for iPhone, Android, iPad | $6 | TikTok

For creators or anyone who needs better audio on the go, this 2-piece wireless Lavalier mic set is a steal. Compatible with iPhone, Android, and iPad, these mics are perfect for vlogging, interviews, or recording TikToks with crisp sound and no bulky equipment.

Advertisement

Wintory Neck Phone Holder Stand for Bed | $24 | TikTok

The Wintory Neck Phone Holder is exactly what it sounds like—an adjustable gooseneck phone stand that wraps comfortably around your neck, making it easier to watch videos or video chat hands-free from bed or the couch.

Personal Waist Portable Rechargeable Fan | $10 | TikTok

Stay cool on the move with the Personal Waist Portable Fan. With a rechargeable 5000mAh battery, this clip-on fan is perfect for outdoor activities, theme park days, or sweltering summer commutes.

Advertisement

Vaiseke Magnetic Power Bank | $20 | TikTok

Need a power boost? The Vaiseke Magnetic Power Bank offers 10,000mAh of wireless charging. And if you want something a little more compact, the AwakeCCC Magnetic Power Bank, also 10,000mAh but foldable, is just a dollar more.

Advertisement

RTAKO 60"Portable Selfie Stick Tripod with Remote | $26 | TikTok

For capturing content on the go, the RTAKO 60" Portable Selfie Stick Tripod gives you serious range and flexibility. It features a remote and one-click open system.

Advertisement

HYUNDAI C02 Clip On Ear Headphones | $12 | TikTok

Last but not least, the HYUNDAI C02 Clip-On Ear Headphones come with a sleek design and full-color LCD display. They’re an affordable upgrade for your audio setup.

These deals are only available via TikTok Shop on mobile, so if you’re viewing this on desktop, grab your phone and shop through the links to see the prices reflected.