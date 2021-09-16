StriVectin Peptight Tightening & Brightening Serum |$50 | Ulta

A little line here and there can add up, whether from again, life, or just a few stressful days. Who doesn’t need a little help now and then for a better complexion? We have all been there. StriVectin’s Peptight Tightening & Brightening Serum is here to save the day. There’s no shame in liking things to be a little firmer . S erums like this do wonders as a primer, especially if you want to look your best at an important event . G rab this little miracle for just $50.

Peptight is named so for a good reason . It will tighten, brighten, and get everything perfect and smooth. Again, ideal prep for your foundation. By maximizing the power of multiple peptides, this serum restores radiance and even out your skin tone. Get a youthful glow while bouncing back to the gorgeous natural contours of your face. Our friend Vitamin C helps you conquer the day or night as the beaming goodness you deserve to be. Keep this in the emergency section of your beauty cabinet for that last-minute date or big meeting.

Free shipping for orders over $35.