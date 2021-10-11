Turbo Microfiber Mop Floor Cleaning System | $34 | Amazon

Reusable Mop Pads | $13 | Amazon

Microfiber Mop Pads | $16 | Amazon

Turbo Microfiber Bottle Brush Cleaner Pack | $12 | Amazon

Advertisement

It’s time to clean your kitchen. No protesting. Now that Amazon is holding several sales on some of the important tools you need to get everything so clean you could eat off of it, it’s time to go ahead and get it done. We’ve picked out some of the handy buys you can pick up right now so as we head into the fall months, you’re armed with everything you need to make a difference in your home.

No one wants to use a mop and bucket to clean the floor. Pick up this Turbo Microfiber Mop Floor Cleaning System instead for just $34 at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon for an extra 15% off. Use this swivel mop to pick up dirt, dust, pet hair, and all types of various debris. It can reach under the oven with its telescoping handle, and its reusable pad can be tossed into the wash once it’s done. You can even use Swiffer Wet Jet or Shark pads if you have them for this cleaner. It’s seriously much easier than trying to wield a messy mop with all that water, too. Just clean, wash, and go.

Be sure to stock up on a few extra mop pads to go with the Turbo Microfiber Mop Floor Cleaning System. This 2-pack of Reusable Mop Pads is just $13 right now, as long as you clip the on-page coupon. With this pack, you’ll always be ready to tackle a potential mess. Then just pop one of these mop pads into the washer or even rinse out in the sink, leave it out to dry, and you can get back to cleaning ASAP.

If you’d like to stock up on a 4-pack of mop pads for your new mop, this is another economical option. These Microfiber Mop Pads are just $16 at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon to save an additional 15%. If you’re of the mind to stock up, you can’t go wrong with this option.

When you’ve gotten your kitchen floor situation taken care of, turn your attention to your sink. If you have a series of bottles that need a good deep-cleaning, you can’t go wrong with this Turbo Microfiber Bottle Brush Cleaner Pack, just $10 when you clip the on-page coupon.