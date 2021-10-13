Bissell Vacuum Sale | Amazon



Our pets are like our children, but like children, they sure can make a ton of messes. That’s okay, though. We love them enough to clean up after them. So why not make it easier with this Amazon sale on Bissell cleaning equipment?

Right now, you can pick up the Bissell PowerGlide Pet Slim Corded Vacuum for just $140, which is 28% off its normal price. This hard-working vacuum only weighs 9.5 lbs so you can pick it up and take it anywhere, and it has 3-in-1 capabilities so you can pick up all the pet hair that’s somehow accumulated around your home. Its dirt tank is easy to empty and can hold a large amount of debris before it reaches capacity, and you can even use the hand vacuum or extension wand options to get to those hard-to-reach places. Long story short, if your pet leaves hair, you can suck it all up with this bad boy.

If you’ve already got a great mop you like to use but need some chemicals to use with it to help get rid of pet smells and pet stains, you want a bottle of Bissell Hard Floor Sanitize Formula. Just $18 at Amazon, which is 10% off its normal price, it cleans and sanitizes as you use it, removes dirt, grime, mud, and other pet messes, and it’s safe to use on sealed hard floors. It also works with wood, ceramic, vinyl, and other floor types. It’s formulated for all your Bissell CrossWave and SpinWave machines as well. So don’t just vacuum, but clean and sanitize too.

Now get out there and tackle all those frustrating pet messes yo u’ve accumulated!