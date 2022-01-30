Auspdice DND Dice Set | $29 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



I know RPG tabletop players are usually low-key, but there is no reason you shouldn’t have a beautiful set of flashy dice. This Auspdice DND dice set makes a bold statement. Not only are they visually pleasing, they feel really good in the hand. The big numbers are easy to read so you won’t have to lean over the table to read them. T hey have sharp edges and a nice mirror look to them. They’re 100% handmade and make a great gift. They also come with a nice case and in a bunch of different colors. Pick up a s et or two today and save 24%.